Coup! Soldiers In Gabon Oust Ali Bongo While Out Of The Country For Medical Treatment

The military in Gabon has seized power from the current president, Ali Bongo, whose family has been in office for over 50 years. Ali Bongo succeeded his father Omar Bongo as president in 2009. He narrowly won re-election in 2016 in a poll marred by violence and accusations of fraud.

Soldiers in the oil-rich West African country say they launched a coup “to restore democracy”.

They took control of the national radio station at 04:30 local time to read a short statement announcing a “National Restoration Council”.

Tanks and armed vehicles can be seen on the streets of the capital Libreville.

Mr Bongo, who has been out of the country for two months, reportedly suffered a stroke in October and received treatment in Morocco.

The government is yet to react to this development.

