Court Sanctions Buruji Kashamu’s Expulsion From PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Thursday’s validation of Senator Kashamu Buruji’s expulsion from the PDP, by a Federal High Court in Abuja, has vindicated its position that he is not PDP’s governorship candidate in Ogun state.

It says with the ruling, the validity of Ladi Adebutu, as the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun state is no longer in contention. Given his expulsion from the PDP in July this year, Senator Buruji lost his membership of our party and as such, did not partake in any of our nomination processes; did not purchase the PDP governorship nomination form and did not participate in any way whatsoever in our Ogun state governorship primary, yet he had continued to cause confusion and parade himself as PDP candidate.

The PDP invites Nigerians, the people of Ogun state and particularly the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take copious note of the judgment of the court, in suit no: FCT/HC/0303/2017, which today, December 13, 2018 affirmed the powers of the PDP, as provided in her constitution, to discipline and punish any member who contravenes any of the provisions of its constitution.

By this judgment, it is clear that Senator Buruji Kashamu is not a member of the PDP, and cannot, under any circumstance whatsoever, claim to be the governorship candidate of the PDP in Ogun state, moreso, when he never participated in any of our nomination processes.

While hailing the judgment as victory for democracy, the PDP charges INEC to copiously take note of the development and reflect such in every issue regarding the conduct of governorship election in Ogun state. Finally, the PDP commends the people of Ogun state for standing steadfast with its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, who is already coasting to victory in the 2019 polls.

