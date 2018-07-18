Court summons INEC chairman over violation of court orders

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC Professor Mahmud Yakubu has being ordered to appear before an Abuja Federal High Court to show reasons why he should not be committed to prison for allegedly violating valid court orders.

Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam gave the order in line with a contempt charge was filed against Yakubu by the chairman of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Anambra State, Ejike Oguebego.

It would be recalled that the Supreme Court had directed INEC to recognise Oguebego as the authentic chairman of the PDP in Anambra State; and that the electoral body should relate with his executive committee in that capacity.

Mahmud has been ordered to appear before the court of August 1st.

