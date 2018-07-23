Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> Dapchi: Mama Boko Haram speaks on Leah Sharibu’s present condition

Dapchi: Mama Boko Haram speaks on Leah Sharibu’s present condition

2 hours ago

The only Christian girl amongst the 112 school girls kidnapped from the Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state by Boko Haram insurgents Leah Sharibu has not renounced her faith.

The disclosure was made by Mrs Aisha Wakil, popularly known as Mama Boko Haram who is believed to be a chief negotiator in the release of the Dapchi school girls as well as the girls from Chibok.

Mama Boko Haram, while speaking to journalists in Maiduguri the Borno state capital said she was really worried about Leah and her freedom from Boko Haram very important to her.

“Leah did not renounce her religion, that I can assure you and we shall do everything with both the government and the international organisation to ensure she regains her freedom just like her colleagues that were reunited with her families,” she said.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.