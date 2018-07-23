Dapchi: Mama Boko Haram speaks on Leah Sharibu’s present condition

The only Christian girl amongst the 112 school girls kidnapped from the Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state by Boko Haram insurgents Leah Sharibu has not renounced her faith.

The disclosure was made by Mrs Aisha Wakil, popularly known as Mama Boko Haram who is believed to be a chief negotiator in the release of the Dapchi school girls as well as the girls from Chibok.

Mama Boko Haram, while speaking to journalists in Maiduguri the Borno state capital said she was really worried about Leah and her freedom from Boko Haram very important to her.

“Leah did not renounce her religion, that I can assure you and we shall do everything with both the government and the international organisation to ensure she regains her freedom just like her colleagues that were reunited with her families,” she said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook