David Mark vows to fix Nigeria in 2 years as he picks PDP Presidential Form

Former Senate president, David Mark has formally purchased his presidential nomination form from the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) to contest the 2019 general elections.

Until today, the former Senate president was not widely known to be in he running for the country’s top job.

Speaking at the Headquarters of the PDP in Abuja, David mark vowed to fix the country.

“I have come to collect the forms for presidential nomination. You can comfortably say that PDP is the choice; it is the choice party in the country. Obviously, anybody who has come here to collect the form has a blueprint and I, along with very young boys and girls or men and women, have a blueprint,” he said.

“The blueprint, which we titled ‘730’, represents just two years — two years if given the opportunity to turn the economy of this country round. We will solve the insecurity problems, we will bring Nigerians together. The level of distrust in the country today has never been experienced in the history of this country.

“I have a very good background and I have been in politics since 1998 when I won my election into the Senate. I think I have the credentials and background to be able to do what I promise my team will do. It is a team that is going to work together to salvage this country to bring Nigeria to where it has been respected.

“Obviously, there are priority areas and restructuring is one of them; and I think the time has come for us to restructure this country so that Nigerians will feel that they are part and parcel and integral part of this country.”

He joins a long list of contenders for the PDP presidential ticket which include: Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Sule Lamido among others.

