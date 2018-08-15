Nigeria Today

Delta state govt declares public holidays to allow for PVC registration

3 hours ago

The Delta state government has declared Thursday 16 and Friday 17 of August as work free days to allow civil servants in the state to partake in the ongoing voters registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

Making the announcement today in Asaba the state capital, the Secretary to the State Government said the public holidays was to enable all Public officers who have not registered before to do so to avoid being disenfranchised.

In a related development, the State Commissioner for Local Affairs, Mr Joyce Overah, at a press briefing urged local governments owing workers’ salaries to try to pay up through early/prompt disbursemet of funds received from the Federation Account to the Councils.

 

