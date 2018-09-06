Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremmadu picks up nomination form

The Deputy senate president, Sen. Ike Ekweremmadu has purchased a nomination form, signalling that he would like to return to senate for the 5th time.

In a statement made available to Igbere TV correspondent, Ekweremmadu said that his people wanted him to return to the senate.

The message in quote:- “As requested by my people, I will run for the senate again”

In the words of Ike Ekweremmadu:

“My people, the good people of Enugu West Senatorial District, including the Enugu West Peoples Assembly, Members of the National Assembly, Council Chairmen, members of the Enugu State Executive Council, Enugu State Chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, leaders of the PDP from Enugu West, among others gave me a surprise on Sunday.

They presented to me the PDP nomination form for the Senate, which they purchased for me, requesting that I return to the Senate in 2019”

“Instructively, only a Few weeks ago, I reflected on my past engagements with the people of Enugu West and I was satisfied that, by the grace of God, we were able to make so many improvements in the lives of our people.”

“I reflected on my next move and the available options. One option is to come back to you in Enugu and run my Foundation, which will give me opportunity to mentor young men and women in leadership.

The second is probably to go to a university and take a full-time academic job and also try to mentor young people in school. And behold my people came calling”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)