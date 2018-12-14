Diego Maradona’s Girlfriend Kicks Him Out Of The House He Bought For Her

Share this post:









Argentine football legend, Diego Maradona, has been thrown out of the house he shared with his young fiancée, Rocio Oliva, even though he owns it.

Maradona and Oliva have reportedly split. Argentine journalist, Lio Pecoraro, broke the news on the ‘Todas Las Tardes’ programme on the El Nueve channel. Pecoraro said: “The ex-footballer was thrown out of the house he gifted to Rocio in Bella Vista. The ex-number 10 doesn’t want to leave. The relationship between them is finished.”

The pair are said to have split up after Oliva, 28, described herself as single on TV show ESPN Redes, which Pecoraro says “fired Diego up”, adding that the pair argued at their home for a whole weekend.

Maradona, initially, asked Oliva to marry him in Rome in February 2014, but it took him until her 28th birthday in July, 2018, to present her with an engagement ring.

