‘Dino cannot win in a free and fair election, we don’t want him here’ – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party PDP says the alleged plans by Kogi West Senator Dino Melaye to defect to the party to seek re-election into the Senate will be rejected whenever he makes the move.

The PDP Kogi West Elders’ Forum, which met over the matter yesterday said Melaye was too controversial and does not stand the chance of winning any free and fair contest as such the PDP should not gamble with a character as his.

Shaibu Momoh, the Chairman of the Forum who spoke on behalf of the group said Senator Melaye was rather a liability than an asset to the state’s chapter of the PDP.

“Melaye is seen as too controversial and his unacceptable behaviors are the serious negative views of the public against him. He cannot win any election in a free and fair atmosphere and PDP should therefore not gamble with him as a candidate for now.

“He needs a serious reformation period which PDP Kogi state do not have the luxury of time to dispense.

“The critical leaders are on ground and they understand this great danger and trap, hence their rejection of this Dino imposition,” he said.

Momoh however said Senator Dino Melaye was welcome to the PDP as specified under the Constitution of the party and he is free to aspire to any position of his choice but must take cognizance of existing mutual arrangement.

