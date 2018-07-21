Dino Melaye’s constituency project saga: PDP fingered APC, Kogi state government as sponsors

The People Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Kogi State Government as the brain behind the burning of some constituency projects executed by Senator Dino Melaye in Kogi State.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Kola Ologbodiyan, the PDP maintained that the failed recall bid of Senator Dino Melaye in April and the inability of the APC-led government in Kogi State to boast of any developmental project in the state may have led them to sponsor the destruction of education facilities meant for the benefit of Kogi children, just for political reasons.

The PDP charged the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris to immediately commenced full investigation into the saga and unraveled the brain behind the despicable act.

You can recall that some unidentified hoodlums were reported to have burnt down a block of four classrooms donated by Senator Dino Melaye to the Government Girls’ Secondary School in Sarki Noma, Lokoja, the state capital.

“All fingers point to hoodlums sponsored by the sinking All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, which has been “threatening the lawmaker since his failed recall bid in April, as well as his declared return to the PDP” the statement read.

“The people of Kogi state are not in any way fooled by the statement from the APC-led Kogi state government, wherein it merely condemned the arson without taking any concrete step to produce those behind the dastardly act.

“It is indeed reprehensible that the APC, which cannot boast of any development project in the state, could be so vicious to sponsor the destruction of education facilities meant for the benefit of Kogi children, just for political reasons.

“Finally, the PDP calls on Nigerians and the people of Kogi State to hold the APC responsible should any further harm befall Senator Melaye or any of his family members,” the statement added.

