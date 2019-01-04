Nigeria Today

Don’t Dispose Your Old Pants Anyhow, Chop Them Up In Shreds Before Disposal – Actress Mosun Filani

2 hours ago
With the growing rate of female pants theft for ritual purposes, Nollywood actress, Mosun Filani has shared major tips on how to protect and safeguard female underwears.

According to her, ‘if you are safe and your pant is not safe, my sister you are not safe o’.

‘Please get peg hangers, dry your pants in your bathroom (not close to your windows abeg o) 
Don’t just dispose ur old pants anyhow, cut them into shreds (focus on the underlay part), or better still burn them out completely. 2019 yii aiye oni ka pata wa Lo o’ she said.

 

