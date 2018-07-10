DSS accused of preventing Zakzaky from accessing medical care

The Department of State Service DSS has been accused of denying doctors and family members from visiting Shaikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

The accusation was made today by The Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria which said it was unfortunate that since the December 12, 2015 raid on the house of the Islamic scholar by men of the Nigerian Army which led to his present injured state, the DSS authorities have prevented him from receiving adequate medical care.

S.I Ahmed, the forum’s contact person said; “”Following a stage managed traffic obstruction on the 12 December , 2015 , the Nigerian Army raided the house of Shaikh Zakzaky and massacred over one thousand of brothers and sisters of the movement including his 78 year old sister , his nephew and his three sons,” he said.

“They shot him at close range, to kill him, but Allah wished to see him alive after the barbaric December attack. He has been denied proper medical care, but he is still living.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook