DSS assault on NASS condemnable – Wike

The early morning assault on the National Assembly by masked operatives of the Department of State Service DSS has been condemned by Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike.

The Rivers state governor who berated the DSS operatives for denying the lawmkawers accesss to the chambers said all well meaning Nigerians should stand up against this dictatorship and condemn it in its totality.

“Nigerians should not stand aloof and watch what is going on. This will consume so many people if we don’t rise against it.

“All members of the National Assembly should resist that anti-democratic attempt and stand-up to defend our democracy.

“Those governors happy with what is happening today should know that it will be their turn tomorrow. The same cabal will turn against these governors.

“This is condemnable and unacceptable to us. You must follow set down rules,” he said.

