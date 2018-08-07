DSS assault on NASS: I warned those who brought Buhari in 2015 – Fayose

Ekiti state Governor Ayodele Fayose has condemned this morning blockade of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Service DSS claiming they were acting on orders from above.

Fayose in a tweet message said the action of the DSS personnel was a shameful display of tyranny.

“Shameful display of tyranny at the NASS. At this point, we can only pray to God to save democracy in our country from the hands of these tyrants. But I warned! I warned those who brought Buhari in 2015 and I kept warning even after he was elected,” his tweet read.

