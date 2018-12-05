EFCC arrest 9 suspected Yahoo Yahoo boys in Abuja

Share this post:









The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has arrested nine suspected Yahoo Yahoo boys in Abuja according to reports.

The nine suspected yahoo yahoo boys were arrested on November 30, 2018 through an intelligence report received on their fraudulent activities.

According to the reports, the suspect are Edwin Ogbomwan, Okouromi Franklin, Oseji Collins, Collins Onyekwuluje, Anyanechi Ekene, Tony Oviasuyi, Chidi Emeshili, Osaigbovo Aiseos and Osaigbovo Ikponmnosa.

