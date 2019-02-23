EFCC Conducts A Search On Fayose’s Residence In Ekiti

Share this post:









The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has reportedly invaded the Afao Ekiti residence of the immediate past Governor of the State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, in search of campaign fund.

It will be recalled that the EFCC on Thursday complained over the influx of foreign currency to the country.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has condemned the invasion of the Afao Ekiti residence of the immediate past Governor of the State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, saying no amount of intimidation can break the will of Nigerians to vote out the APC government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party said armed operatives of the EFCC stormed Fayose’s residence a few minutes ago to conduct a search, claiming that he was in the custody of fund meant for the PDP in the Southwest since he is the Coordinator of the Atiku/Obi Presidential Campaign Council in the zone.

According to its Publicity Secretary, Jackson Adebayo, the PDP said subjecting the former governor and his guests to that level of harassment and oppression just because of tomorrow’s elections was the height of desperation by the APC government.

The PDP said no amount of intimidation will prevent the people from coming out tomorrow to vote against a government that has impoverished them for more than three years.

It commended youths in Afao Ekiti for trouping out en masse in solidarity with the former governor, adding that the peaceful conduct of youths, even when provoked by the EFCC operatives, was commendable.

The party called on all well-meaning Nigerians as well as the international community to prevail on the APC to stop using instruments of government to harass, intimidate and oppress Nigerians perceived as not being on the same page with its clueless government.

