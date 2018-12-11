EFCC Debunks Report Alleges Raiding Of Atiku’s Son’s Home In Abuja

Share this post:









EFCC has denied media reports that claimed operatives of the commission raided the Abuja residence of Atiku’s sons.

In its response, EFCC said ‘we have received several calls and email messages asking us to confirm the arrest of the sons of the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as being alleged in some quarters. Some only said we raided the apartments of Atiku’s sons looking for foreign currencies. This is nothing but another tales by moonlight’.

See the rest of the statement below…

It is in the news that we have been investigating the former Abia governor, Senator Theodore Orji over alleged N27 Billion Naira money laundering. In the course of investigation, we discovered that he laundered part of the money through his sons. We have been on the trail of some of the purchases made by his son including the cars the boys allegedly bought.

Last Friday, we traced one of the cars to a Nite Club in Abuja. In order not to cause panic, we waited until the business of the club was over and when the owner of the suspected car came to enter to take off, we arrested him and his friend who has a similar brand of car. That was about 5am on Saturday, December 8, 2018.

The two boys we arrested were Ogbonna Orji, 32, and Kelvin Ilonah. While Orji’s Car, a Range Rover is valued at about N100 million, Ilonah’s car also a Range Rover, is valued at about N35 Million.

In the course of further interrogation, the two boys led us to their apartment, three flats, and documents retrieved from the apartment showed it was rented for N13 million each per annum.

Another brand new Prado Jeep, a 2017 model was recovered from the boys in the compound. The two boys in question gave useful information to the Commission which is helping in our further investigation.

The EFCC, as a responsible organisation is abreast of the establishment mandate and we shall not deviate from such mandate.

We never went after Atiku’s sons neither were Atiku’s sons among the two boys arrested. There is no link whatsoever to Atiku.

Only last week, the people’s Democratic Part, PDP was alleged to have raised alarm that the Commission blocked and or freeze the accounts of the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, Peter Obi. Again, this was another lie which we immediately punctured as there was no truth in it whatsoever, to the accusation. Till now, only silence has prevailed from the camp of the accusers.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)