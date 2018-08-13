EFCC denies being part of alleged Saraki script

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC has denied being part of any plot purportedly masterminded by Senate President Bukola Saraki to undermine the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Commission was reacting to an article by Senator Babafemi Ojudu, special adviser to the President on Political Matters entitled, ‘Fifth Columnists in Our Recent History’.

Wilson Uwajaren, the EFCC’s spokesperson in a statement in Abuja yesterday said the commission took exception at the attempt to impute false motive to its investigative activities.

“From the shenanigans at the Benue House of Assembly, to the siege on National Assembly, the attack on judge’s home in the night, the so called barricade of the Senate President’s house.

“The laughable kidnap of Boy Dino and his eleven hours on a tree, the freezing of Benue and Akwa Ibom accounts all are scripted, produced and acted by Oloye Productions,” he said.

Uwajaren said the recent placement of a ‘Post No Debit Order’ on some accounts in Benue and Akwa Ibom States were the culmination of many months of painstaking investigation activities.

He said to reduce such activities to the level of a stunt in a real or imaginary script by any politician was outrageous.

He said it was important to state that the EFCC is not a party to the so called script by Saraki and urged members of the public to disregard the innuendo in Ojudu’s article as it is unfounded.

“The Commission calls for circumspection on the part of political leaders, while urging them to seek clarification before making comments on matters they do not know about,” he stressed.

