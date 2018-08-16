EFCC ridiculously persecuting Ortom – Benue Govt

The Benue state Government has cried out at the level of perceived persecution of the state governor Samuel Ortom by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC over financial matters of the state government.

According to the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase who spoke on behalf of the governor in Makurdi the Benue state capital, the action of the EFCC is already having negative impact on the running of government in Benue State.

“Yes, it is true that accounts of the Benue State Government have been frozen by the EFCC. It is part of the political witch-hunt against Governor Samuel Ortom.

“The question we are asking is: why did EFCC not investigate the governor’s security votes when he was still a member of the APC? Why start the investigation now?

“EFCC should not allow itself to be used as an attack dog unleashed against perceived political opponents. Let the Federal Government tell us how much it has spent on prosecuting the fight against Boko Haram and how much it spent on other operations such as Python Dance, Crocodile Smile and Whirl Stroke.

“EFCC is still victimising the state because what happens now is that every day, the commission invites not fewer than seven government officials to Abuja. Government activities have been grounded,” he said.

He said the victimisation has reached a ridiculous level now as the commission is now demanding minutes of the security council meetings of the state.

