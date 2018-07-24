Nigeria Today

EFCC‘s letter indicting Ekweremadu surfaces

2 hours ago

A letter by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC accusing the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu of conspiracy, abuse of office and money laundering has surfaced.

A copy of the purported letter signed by the director of operations of the Commission Mohammed Umar Abba obtained by newsmen reads that Ekweremadu’s name featured prominently in a money laundering case the EFCC was investigating.

The request according to the letter, was made in pursuant to section 38 (1) of the EFCC Act 2004.

