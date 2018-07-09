Nigeria Today

Home >> News >> Ekiti 2019: Release our detained colleagues, teachers beg DSS

Ekiti 2019: Release our detained colleagues, teachers beg DSS

1 hour ago

Teachers in Ekiti state have urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to set free some of their colleagues who are currently being held by the agency.

The teachers, three of them in number were allegedly arrested in Ado Ekiti the state capital while they were making photocopies of their Permanent Voter Cards PVCs.

The teachers under the auspices of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, led by its chairman  Sola Adigun told newsmen in Ado Ekiti that allegations against the teachers that they are sympathetic to the candidacy of former Governor Kayode Fayemi was untrue.

“We declare unequivocally, without any iota of contradiction that we, the ‘mentioned’ members of ASUSS, as individuals or group, have not met with any of the governorship candidates whatsoever.

“Without doubt, the meeting with the APC candidate on July 4 didn’t signpost its support for any candidate involved in the election,” he said.

 

