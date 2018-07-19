Ekiti Chief Judge pardons 44 inmates

Agency Reports

The Ekiti Chief Judge, Justice Ayo Daramola, on Thursday granted pardon to 44 inmates of the Ado-Ekiti Federal Prisons.

Mr Daramola freed the inmates when he led other judges, magistrates, police prosecutors, lawyers and other court officials on a visit to the prison.

Altogether, 308 inmates had their cases reviewed.

Among those released were four inmates for lack of case files to prosecute their cases, five awaiting trial inmates, who were all released on bail, one granted bail, while 34 inmates were released unconditionally.

The chief judge commended the prison officials for maintaining a clean environment as well as taking good care of the inmates.

He also commended the effort of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), the police, lawyers and other stakeholders for their contributions in justice administration.

(NAN)

