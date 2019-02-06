Ekiti: Fayose Makes Mockery Of Buhari Who Says He Came Into Power In 2005

Share this post:









The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has make fun of President Muhammadu Buhari over a statement he made in Ekiti State.

Buhari, while addressing his supporters in Ekiti on Tuesday, told them that his government was cautious of the promises they made when they came on board in 2005.

Buhari was, however, sworn in on May 29, 2015 after defeating Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party at the poll.

Reacting, Fayose on his Twitter page queried the re-election bid by President buhari.

He further called on Buhari to ‘go home and rest’.

“A man could not even remember when he assumed office. He said in Ekiti today that he assumed office in 2005. Yet, they still want him to continue as President.

“Must they ruin Nigeria just to promote their personal interests? Why can’t they just allow this man to go home and rest?” He wrote.

