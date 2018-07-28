Ekweremadu: More defections on the way

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has said that the recent defections by some National Assembly members from the ruling All Progressives Congress APC to the People’s Democratic Party PDP is a sign that Nigeria is on the path to recovery.

Consequently, he said the defections witnessed was a tip of the iceberg as more of such would be witnessed.

Ekweremadu who spoke on Saturday at his home in Enugu said more are on their way because it is no longer about anybody’s individual political ambition.

“Spirits have been high within the PDP family and Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, for sometime now, especially following the joining and rejoining of the PDP and the coalition by scores of National and State Assembly Members as well as the Governor of Benue State.

“We are happy for this. But I have good news for you. Nigerians have only witnessed a tip of the iceberg. More are on their way because it is no longer about anybody’s individual political ambition. It is now a movement to rescue Nigeria. So, we are not only the biggest political party, we are also the fastest growing political party in Africa today.

“I want to assure you that so many respected Nigerians have also keyed into this movement to rescue Nigeria because the world is now very worried for our nation,” he said.

He said in a matter of months, Nigerians will go to the polls to enthrone a new order of peace, unity, security, and respect for the rule of law.

