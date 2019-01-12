Ekweremadu, South-East Govs Not Working For Buhari – PDP

Share this post:









The Peoples Democratic Party has denied the statement credited to the Buhari Media Organisation that the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and South-East governors were working for President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection.

A statement by the party after its meeting with party leaders in the zone accused the All Progressives Congress of inciting the people of the region against Ekweremadu and the PDP governors in the zone.

The statement signed by the Publicity Secretary for the PDP in the South-East, Dr Chijioke Ekwegh, said the BMO was only playing mind games.

The PDP said apart from poverty, insecurity, electoral fraud, unemployment, gagging the press, nepotism and corruption, the Buhari administration had not achieved anything tangible since 2015.

The opposition party urged Nigerians to reject Buhari and vote for its candidate Atiku Abubakar in next month’s presidential poll.

The statement partly read, “The attention of the South-East zone of the PDP has been drawn to an amateurish propaganda by the Buhari Media Organisation, a pro-All Progressives Congress group, wherein it claimed that Ike Ekweremadu and South-East PDP governors of PDP were working for APC’s victory in the 2019 presidential election.

“The fact that it came from the BMO clearly shows that it is a lie from the pit of hell meant to divide and disorganise the PDP ahead of the general elections.

“This misadventure by the BMO has, however, helped to expose the source of the lingering attempt to run down our party leaders in the zone, incite the people against them, and create bad blood among Ndigbo. Although we are in an election season, such extreme propaganda and mind games can’t be tolerated.

“The PDP remains one big family and every attempt, such as this, to play on our intelligence cannot stand.”

