Ekweremadu was never interrogated by the EFCC – Aide

An aide to Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has debunked claims that his principal was interrogated and presented with fresh corruption facts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC on Wednesday.

Reports had it that the Deputy Senate president after being presented with the fresh facts developed a high blood pressure which led to his being seen by a medical personnel.

But in a sharp reaction to the gathering news, Mr. Uche Anichukwu, Special Adviser (Media) to the Deputy President of the Senate said there was no interrogation whatsoever on Wednesday, let alone presentation of so-called additional “facts” that purportedly triggered his blood pressure.

He said Ekweremadu reported at the EFCC on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at 10am as scheduled, but informed them that he was not feeling well, a fact the EFCC doctor confirmed. He was then allowed to leave to see his doctor and it was agreed that a new date would be fixed for continuation of the interview.

“There were no new “facts” presented to him the previous day, Tuesday, July 31, beside those concocted by the dismissed Chief Judge of Enugu State, Innocent Umezulike and his cohorts in their petition.

“The Office feels compelled by the mischief and orchestrated media trial to put the “facts” straight on this particular issue. We thank our supporters for their genuine concern and prayers. We equally urge them to remain calm,” the aide said.

