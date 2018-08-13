Emir Sanusi: One million children roam the streets of Kano as beggars

The Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido Sanusi says lack of attention given to education in the northern part of the country has led to more child beggars with Kano having an estimated one million kids roaming the streets as beggars.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria governor while delivering a paper entitled: “Youth, Security and National Development in Nigeria,” at the International Youth, Graduation and Annual Lecture of the Vocational Centre in Katsina, yesterday said there is urgent need to have clear policy towards education as the region cannot afford half measures of intervention.

“There are less than 500,000 pupils in public primary schools in Lagos State and almost three million in Kano State with an estimated one million roaming the streets as beggars. This means that most parents in Lagos State sponsor their children.

“As many people as possible must be given access to education if we are to achieve our human development goals and reduce the security challenges we are facing. One of the easiest ways is to absorb the millions of Quranic School pupils into the formal system,” he said.

