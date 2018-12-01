Ex US President George H W Bush Dies At The Age Of 94

Share this post:









World leaders are reacting to the news of the death of former US President George Herbert Walker Bush who died at the age of 94.

According to the Bush family spokesman, he died shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, November 30th almost eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.

“America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight and all who were inspired by George and Barbara’s example”, Obama said.

See some of the tributes and official statements below

Barack Obama

