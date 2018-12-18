Extra: I faced an ambush in Niger Republic – Buhari

Share this post:









President Muhammadu Buhari has explained how he faced an ambush in Niger Republic while he was there for the 60th Anniversary of the formal Proclamation of the Republic of Niger.

According to a Statement on his verified Twitter handle, Buhari noted that the ambush was a surprise package for his birthday celebration and thanked everyone who has honored him on his special day.

The Statement reads:

“I assumed the birthday surprises were over — only for me to travel for the 60th Anniversary of the formal Proclamation of the Republic of Niger, and face a second ambush. I’m very grateful to everyone who honored me today. May Almighty Allah reward you all abundantly.

