Extra: I went to CBN to ask for money, they say there was no money, only God will punish PDP – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday explained how he went to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ask for Money when he was sworn into office but was told by officials of CBN that there was no money.

The President who was speaking while addressing his local and international support groups at the state house in Abuja noted that it was Only God that will punish the PDP for massive looting and corruption that exited in Nigeria during their 16 years reign.

He disclosed that his administration was doing everything to get them prosecuted and, properties confiscated.

“With the large scale abuse of trust, only God can give them punishment. But those we can touch, we will get them prosecuted. Properties confiscated should be sold and the money put into treasury,” he noted.

“I have said this for the umpteenth time and I have challenged them to prove me wrong. In those 16 years of PDP rule, Nigeria was getting 2.1 million times 100 (2.1 million barrels by $100 per barrel) everyday, but when we came on board, the price fell to between $37-38 and hung around $40-$50.

“I went to the Central Bank of Nigeria and asked him for money and he said there was no money.” he added.

