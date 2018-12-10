FAAN Withdrawal Of Services Forces Local Airlines To Cancel Flights To Warri, Gombe, MMA2 Airports

Share this post:









Local airlines are to suspend flight operations into the Osubi Airport, Warri; the Gombe Airport; Birnin Kebbi Airport; and the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), Lagos following the withdrawal of services by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to the facilities over debts estimated at about ₦716million.

According to a report by Daily Sun, the four airports are operated by private firms under concession agreements for state governments (the Gombe and Birnin Kebbi Airports), the MMA2 owned by the Federal Government is operated by Bi-courtney Aviation Services Limited, while the Osubi Airport in Warri is operated by Shoreline Oil Services for Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria.

Spokeswoman for FAAN, Henritta Yakubu, in a statement said the withdrawal comes “following a final notice of payment issued to the above airports over a month ago.” Spokesman for Arik Air, Mr. Adebanji Ola who confirmed the development to aviation correspondents said FAAN in a Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) issued on Saturday, December 8, 2018, stated that it will be withdrawing the following services from the affected airports as from the midnight of Sunday, December 9, 2018: aviation security, fire fighting cover and rescue operation facilities.

Under the Nigerian civil aviation regulations, it is mandatory for private airport owners to get the above listed services from FAAN as pre-conditions to being granted operational licences by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA. It was learnt that the Gombe Airport is owing FAAN about ₦607, 289, 972; while Birnin Kebbi owes ₦124, 547, 240; and Osubi Airstrip owes ₦76,772, 948.

The controversy over the actual debts owed FAAN by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) is however a subject of litigation in a Lagos High Court. FAAN estimates the debt at N2billion, while MMA2 alleges insincerity on the part of FAAN on the figure insisting was FAAN that was instead indebted to BASL. Ola, however said the decision of FAAN to withdraw it’s services from the airport meant that affected airlines will have to suspend their operations into those airports till the debt crisis is resolved.

The decision holds dire consequences to the financial of local airlines and also comes with attendant inconveniences to passengers who ply those routes as they will be forced to use longer alternate airports. Said Ola, “Arik Air will be suspending its flights to Osubi Airport, Gombe Airport and also move it’s Port Harcourt flights out of the MMA2 Lagos to the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal One otherwise known as General Aviation Terminal (GAT) from Monday, December 10, 2018 until further notice,” Ola said. “We therefore advice Warri passengers to use the Benin Airport as an alternate airport, while Gombe passengers are to use Bauchi Airport,” he added

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)