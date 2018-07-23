Fallout of Osun APC primary: Osun SSG dumps APC

Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, the Secretary to Osun State Government has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeoti who was a candidate of the APC during the July 20th governorship primary withdrew from the primary at the eleventh-hour accusing the party of skewing the process to favour a certain aspirant.

In a letter he sent to APC chairman of ward 12 Iwo, Mr Adeoti noted that he had resigned his membership from the APC and reiterated his commitment to the process of Osun State

“I hereby wish to notify you of my decision to resign my membership of the All Progressives’ Congress,” he stated

“I wish to reiterate my commitment to the progress of the state in whatsoever capacity I find myself in the future,” he added.

