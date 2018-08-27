Nigeria Today

Fani Kayode: I will continue to fight tyranny as long as I live

4 hours ago

A former Minster of Aviation Femi Fani Kayode says he would continue to speak up against injustice and perceived acts of subjugation and tyranny.

Chief Fani Kayode who made the comments on his Twitter handle following his invitation by the Nigeria Police over “alleged conspiracy, criminal defamation and inciting publication” said he would continue to use the pen to fight his war.

“There are two weapons of war: the pen and the sword. I prefer the pen because it is more devastating than the sword.

“The sword kills the body but the pen torments and tortures the soul.

“For as long as I live I will use it to fight injustice, oppression, subjugation and tyranny,” he wrote.

