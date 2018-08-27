Fani Kayode: I will continue to fight tyranny as long as I live

A former Minster of Aviation Femi Fani Kayode says he would continue to speak up against injustice and perceived acts of subjugation and tyranny.

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has vowed to continue using his pen “to fight injustice, oppression, subjugation and tyranny”.

Fani-Kayode, writing on his Twitter page, explained why the pen was his preferred weapon of criticism.

“There are two weapons of war: the pen and the sword. I prefer the pen because it is more devastating than the sword.

“The sword kills the body but the pen torments and tortures the soul.

“For as long as I live I will use it to fight injustice, oppression, subjugation and tyranny,” he wrote.

