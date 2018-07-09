Fashola orders NERC to meter Nigerians, stop tariff increase

Minister of Power Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola has ordered the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Agency NERC to enforce the contract of the Distribution Companies (discos) to supply meters and act to ensure the urgent, speedy supply and installation of meters with a view to eliminating estimated billing and promote efficient industry and market structure.

Speaking on Monday at a media briefing in Abuja, Fashola admitted that the Ministry has no responsibility over tariff, while expressing sadness over the unnecessary billing of consumers said it was unfair to hike tariff without providing meters for the Discos to get across to Nigerians.

As part of the directive therefore, the minister is set to enforce the contract of the discos to supply meters and act to ensure the urgent, speedy supply and installation of meters with a view to eliminating estimated billing and promote efficient industry and market structure.

He also ordered NERC to stop the discos from threatening private entrepreneurs from entering the market to supply the consumers whom the discos cannot yet supply and to licence such persons subject to terms and conditions to promote competition and private sector participation and avoid a private monopoly.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook