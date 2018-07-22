Fayemi to Fayose: Pay up salaries before you leave office

Ekiti state Governor elect Dr Kayode Fayemi has urged outgoing Governor Ayodele Fayose to be accountable in paying up workers salaries in the state.

Wole Olujobi, a director in the Fayemi campaign organization in a statement on Sunday said they are aware that the state has received N5.52b fresh June federal allocation and demand that the money be spent to pay salary, and should not be subjected to the circus of lies and deceits that often accompanied the sharing of the allocations in the past whereby local governments were given their shares in the morning and in the night they would be coerced to return the money to the governor’s office while local governments workers remained unpaid for nine months.

Part of the statement reads; “Information available to us suggests that Fayose at the weekend called all the Directors in the state service to a meeting in the new Governor’s Lodge, pleading with them not to release sensitive information to the opposition, including non-disclosure of the state’s finances.

“Fresh reports on the status of the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) have indicated that between October 16, 2014 to date, the state has a revenue profile of N34,560,000,000 kept in secret accounts in one old generation bank account and another new generation bank account, yet there is nothing to suggest that the money was spent for the benefit of Ekiti people.

“This revenue profile in the two banks is outside the traffic and environmental offences fines and charges reportedly kept in accounts unknown to the state’s accounting and financial system at an old generation bank at Ijigbo area of the state capital,” he said.

