Fayose Alleges EFCC Coming To Search His House For “Atiku Election Money”

2 hours ago
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has raise alarm that EFCC Are Coming To Search His House tomorrow For Atiku Election Money.

He Said;

Just heard that some officials of EFCC are in Ekiti to invade my residence in Afao Ekiti early morning tomorrow. They are coming to search my house for atiku election money.
EFCC, I’m here and waiting.

 

