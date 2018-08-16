Fayose condemns continued detention of Premium Times journalist

Ekiti state Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose has condemned the continued detention of Premium Times journalist Samuel Ogundipe who was arrested on Tuesday by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad over the publication of the report of a police investigation into the invasion of the National Assembly by the Department of State Services.

Fayose in a tweet on the matter said ; “The arrest and detention of Samuel Ogundipe of @PremiumTimesng by the police must be condemned by all lovers of freedom of speech and of the press. I join other well meaning Nigerians to call for his immediate release.”

The police reportedly accused Mr. Ogundipe of theft and criminal trespass and violating Sections 352, 288 and 319 of the Penal Code.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)