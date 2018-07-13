Fayose is a pretender, police never assaulted him – Rep member

A member of the House of Representatives Aminu Shagari thinks Ekiti state Governor Ayodele Fayose was never assaulted by the police as claimed, and thinks the governor is merely putting up a charade.

Shagari was reacting to Wednessday’s incident at the Ekiti state government house where it was alleged that the governor was teargassed by men of the Nigeria Police which led to him being injured.

Speaking on the floor of the House during plenary on Thursday, Shagari said the governor was ‘merely acting.’

“Everybody knows the governor of Ekiti state as an actor. The incident he portrayed yesterday did not happen.

“Everybody was standing around him including his deputy. He fell down and began to pretend. How come it was only him?” he queried.

