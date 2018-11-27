Federal Government & ASUU Agreement Over Strike Deadlock

Share this post:









The Federal Government has again failed to reach an agreement with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over its ongoing nationwide strike.

This followed the meeting between the government and the union held on Monday behind closed doors at the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja ended without a resolution.

National President of ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, briefed reporters at the end of the meeting which lasted over three hours and presided over by the Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu.

He said the meeting to resolve the over three weeks industrial action would continue at a later date, no specific date was mentioned.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives said it was worried about the ongoing strike which has grounded activities in most universities across the country.

Chairman of the House Committee on Tertiary Education, Mr Aminu Suleiman, stated this when he led members of the committee on an oversight visit to the Ministry of Education.

He appealed to the government and ASUU to go beyond resolving the current industrial action and provide lasting solutions that would make strike in the education sector a thing of the past.

The government, in a statement from the ministry, also said it was committed to ending strikes in the sector despite the challenges of funding.

