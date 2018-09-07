Federal Government Begs Nigerians In Diaspora To Return Home

Federal Government Of Nigeria has told Nigerians in the United States to return home and assist in the development of an ideal nation which everybody yearns for, giving them the assurance that things are changing for the better.

The appeal was made by the Minister of Science and Thechnology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu in a series of Town Hall meetings with Nigerians in the United States.

Dr. Onu was in the United States to sensitize Nigerians in America on the Presidential Executive Order, signed by President Buhari, aimed at improving local content in public procurement with science, engineering and technology components.

The order is designed to promote the application of science, technology and innovation towards achieving Nigeria development goals across all sectors of the economy.

The minister said:

“Please we want you to return home, it is important. Not everybody will return but some can start coming home, and that’s the essence. We are telling you that things are changing in Nigeria, this is the message, that’s why I’m here.

I heard all the complaints people will do this and nobody responds and all that and so on; yes, these are things that happened in the past and we can’t correct these things just overnight. This is the truth, there is no way you can make these changes and then make the corrections and all that overnight. But the important thing is that there is a change”.

Onu appealed to the Nigerians to make patriotic decisions about their country, saying “we can’t all be waiting until everything is okay in Nigeria before we can return home”.

