Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> Troops kill three female suicide bombers – Officials

Troops kill three female suicide bombers – Officials

7 hours ago
Share this post:

Agency Report

Troops on Sunday neutralised three female suicide bombers while on patrol around Kubtara village in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno.

A statement by Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole on Monday said the troops also recovered one Rocket Propelled Grenade and a suicide vest at the scene of the incident.

Mr Nwachukwu, a colonel, said that the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, had commended the troops for their successful exploits.

Mr Buratai, a lieutenant colonel, encouraged them to be more daring, vigilant and steadfast, as they clear the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.

In another development, the Nigerian Army has described a video in circulation showing a soldier complaining of lack of weapons as not a “true reflection of today’s reality.”

Sani Usman, the Director of Army Public Relations, said that in the video, a “supposedly soldier clad with an AK-47 rifle alleged lack of arms and ammunition, among other soldiers in a remote location.”

“This is not true, as the video was recorded in 2014 and therefore cannot be a true reflection of the present reality.

“The public are please requested to discountenance the video clip,” Mr Usman, a brigadier general, said.

(NAN)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh