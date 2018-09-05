Femi Adesina Advises Atiku Abubakar To Mind His Language Against President Buhari

The personal adviser to the president of the federation on media and publicity, Mr Femi Adesina has advised the former vice president and presidential aspirant on the ticket of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to mind his language.

Reacting to a statement credited to Atiku Abubakar in which Atiku criticised president Buhari, affirming that Buhari is “power drunk”, “uncompromising”, and will not be ready to leave power without a fight. Adesina acknowledged that Buhari is uncompromising but for a genuine cause, dealing with corruption.

Adesina challenged Atiku on the issue of fighting over power and assured the former VP that there will be no fight over power in Nigeria.

