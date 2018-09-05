Femi Adesina Advises Atiku Abubakar To Mind His Language Against President Buhari

Nigeria Today

7 mins ago

The personal adviser to the president of the federation on media and publicity, Mr Femi Adesina has advised the former vice president and presidential aspirant on the ticket of the opposition  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to mind his language.

Reacting to a statement credited to Atiku Abubakar in which Atiku criticised president Buhari, affirming that Buhari  is “power drunk”, “uncompromising”, and will not be ready to leave power without a fight.  Adesina acknowledged that Buhari is uncompromising but for a genuine cause, dealing with corruption.

Adesina challenged Atiku on the issue of fighting over power  and assured the former VP  that there will be no fight over power in Nigeria.

 

