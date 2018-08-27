Nigeria Today

Femi Fani-Kayode replies police invitation, asked for another date

4 hours ago

Former minister of aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has respeonded to the invitation from the Nigerian police force asking for a later date.

The Police had earlier written and invited the former minister over allegation it describe as “criminal defamation.”

Responding through his lawyers, Fani-Kayode asked for a later date because he received the invitation let.

See his reply below:

