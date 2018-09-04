Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> Femi Fani-Kayode reveals why he was invited by the police

Femi Fani-Kayode reveals why he was invited by the police

1 min ago

Former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has opened up on why he was invited by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

Fani-Kayode said the police invited him over an essay he wrote titled “Five Useful Idiots and The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave.”

He however vowed to keep writing even more damning essays.

In a message to Nigeria Today, he wrote:

“Left the Inspector General of Police’s office after a cordial interview. The Police were courteous and professional. I was invited because of my essay titled “Five Useful Idiots and The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave” which was about Fulani hegemony and terrorism together with other write-ups. No regrets. I will hit harder and write more.”

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.