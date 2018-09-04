Femi Fani-Kayode reveals why he was invited by the police

Former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has opened up on why he was invited by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

Fani-Kayode said the police invited him over an essay he wrote titled “Five Useful Idiots and The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave.”

He however vowed to keep writing even more damning essays.

In a message to Nigeria Today, he wrote:

“Left the Inspector General of Police’s office after a cordial interview. The Police were courteous and professional. I was invited because of my essay titled “Five Useful Idiots and The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave” which was about Fulani hegemony and terrorism together with other write-ups. No regrets. I will hit harder and write more.”

