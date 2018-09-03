FG constitutes anti-corruption committee

The Federal Government has inaugurated a 17-man monitoring and evaluation committee on the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy which would span 2017 through 2021 in Abuja.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami who inaugurated the committee in Abuja on Monday said the national anti-corruption strategy was validated on April 27, 2017 and an action plan was developed, validated and adopted by relevant stakeholders on March 26, 2018.

Giving an insight into the strategy, Malami said it would comprise of five pillars namely: prevention, public engagement, ethical re-orientation, enforcement and sanction as well as recovery and management of proceeds of crime.

Already, the action plans of the strategy for 2017 to 2021, will serve as framework for the committee.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)