FG declares Friday, Monday as public holidays to mark Easter celebration

The federal government has declared Friday, April 10 and Monday April 13, as public holidays to mark the 2020 Easter Celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, through a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Aregbesola urged Christians in the country to emulate the outstanding characteristics of Jesus Christ amongst which were tolerance, love, peace and compassion.

He called on Christians to use the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration to pray for Nigeria and the entire world at this time of the global emergency of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The minister appealed to all Nigerians to continue to support the efforts of government towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic

He reminded Nigerians of the need to adhere strictly to the measures put in place by relevant authorities towards preventing the spread of the virus in the country particularly, through the observance of social distancing, in addition to regular personal hygiene and sanitary practices.

Mr Aregbesola wished Christians a peaceful Easter celebration.

He assured that the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration would continue to cushion the effects of the pandemic on the lives of Nigerians, “especially with the palliative measures already put in place.

