FG denies reports of intention to sell NIGCOMSAT

The Federal Government has debunked rumours that it intends to sell the Nigeria Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Ltd.

NIGCOMSAT board Chairman Dr. George Moghalu during a courtesy call on the Minister of Communication Adebayo Shittu in his office in Abuja said rather, the company was exploring ways to develop a program of short, medium and long-term objectives that if executed with panache and dedication, will allow it to triumphantly emerge from the current period of regulatory and economic turmoil.

‘We are here to enquire as to what must be done to change the prognosis and improve the outcomes for NIGCOMSAT Ltd.

We are here to develop a program of short, medium and long-term objectives that if executed with panache and dedication, will allow this company to triumphantly emerge from this period of regulatory and economic turmoil, unscathed and better positioned to create new opportunities for commercial success even whilst taking advantage of the opportunities that already exist,’’ he said.

