FG extend passport validity to 10 years

The Nigeria Immigration Service NIS has extended the validity of adult passports to ten years.

NIS Comptroller-General Muhammed Babandede disclosed this in Lagos when he paid a working visit to the NIS Ikoyi passport office.

According to Mr. Babandede, security features of the Nigerian passport will also be enhanced as well as the quality of the booklet.

“He (Buhari) has approved 10-year validity for passports which is great news. When the report comes, passports will be valid for 10 years which is great news especially for adults from the age of 18 and above.

“Though people will pay more, if they can pay more and get the booklets quickly, it’s good with improved security for 10 years validity. They would pay more but the document would be available, that’s good.

“Ten years after the enrolment of the e-passport system, we need to improve the security features. You can’t keep documents for 10 years without seeing decreased values in them, so we are improving the security features which would raise the standards of the passports,” he said.

