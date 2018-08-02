FG hints at unbundling Nigeria Railway Corporation

The Federal Government is musing unbundling the Nigerian Railway Corporation for better efficiency, says Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos recently, he said he had already constituted a team to look into the possibility of splitting the NRC into three or more units to help salvage the efficiency of the sector.

“I have put a team on ground to do a study and send it to me. Until they send that to me, I can’t speak more on it. But I think we need to unlock what we currently have because we seem to be overwhelmed.

“We are looking at the possibility. I discussed with the managing director that there is the need to break Nigerian Railway Corporation into three. One that owns the assets – the tracks and it is in charge of maintenance of the tracks and all railway assets and then one that operates. So you have the Nigerian Railway Corporation that does the running of passenger trains and all that. Then you have one that does marketing and all that,” he said.

