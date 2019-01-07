FG Negotiations With ASUU Over Lingering Strike Continuous Today

Share this post:









The federal government informed the press on Saturday, that the negotiation between the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), will resume today, Monday, in the hope of putting an end to the presently going on industrial action by the striking lecturers.

The statement was issued on Saturday, in Abuja, by the director of Press in the ministry, Mr Samuel Olowookere following the directive by Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige.

With respect to the statement made by the Director of press in the ministry, the meeting is part of the efforts at having a solution to the on-going Strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“The Minister of Labour and Employment Senator Chris Ngige is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Executive of ASUU. The conciliatory meeting is scheduled to hold on Jan. 7, at Minister’s Conference Room”.He said.

ASUU Strike started on November 5 to agitate for the demands of the agreement made in 2009.

The federal government had her first meeting with the leadership of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on November 15, 2018, as part of efforts to end the Strike.

